Meghan McCain Laughs at ‘Blame Trump’ Theory

Right-wing social media influencer Mike Cernovich, who was a prominent figure in the Gamergate harassment campaign and helped spread the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, has changed his tune on former President Donald Trump. After supporting the GOP nominee in 2016, two years into the Trump administration, Cernovich complained: “There’s no Wall. She’s not locked up. But Flynn got fired and sent to wolves.”

After Trump announced his run for 2024, Cernovich wrote “Trump has 0 shot at 2024 general” and voiced his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the 2024 GOP nominee.

On Tuesday, a post by Cernovich caught the attention of fellow anti-Trump Republican Meghan McCain, daughter of the late 2008 GOP presidential candidate and longtime Arizona Senator John McCain.

When Cernovich wrote: “McSally, who was McConnell’s choice, lost twice. Blake Masters lost. Kari Lake is about to lose. Something other than ‘blame Trump’ is turning Arizona blue but nobody wants to ask what that is,” McCain replied with a series of laughing/crying emojis.

Note: Since the Trump-endorsed Lake, who’s running for Senate, told “McCain Republicans” to “get the hell out” at a GOP event, Meghan McCain has been trolling Lake as the Senate candidate tries to walk back her comments in order to get votes from “McCain Republicans.”

Conservative political pundit Summer Lane replied to Cernovich by providing other “somethings” that are helping to turn Arizona blue including Republicans “lack strong messaging (Dems rock this, like it or not)” and the fact that Republicans “don’t have as much money as Dems (Republicans don’t fundraise well).”

Vivek Ramaswamy‘s former deputy director of communications Zach Henry (who was also Communications Director for Blake Masters) chimed in with compliments to McCain’s father: “McCain ran the state for 3 decades. His machine was top notch. Post-2016, conservative wing doesn’t work with establishment consultants; on the flip side, establishment leaders & groups don’t support conservative candidates. Splinters the party.”