Meghan McCain On Feud: “Democrats Have Nothing To Do With This”

Conservative political pundit Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Senator and GOP presidential nominee John McCain, is reminding Republican voters in Arizona that MAGA senatorial candidate Kari Lake once told McCain Republicans at a rally “to get the hell out.” (Lake was running for governor at the time; she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.)

Lake, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has recently changed her tune regarding “McCain Republicans” as she seeks their vote while running for Kyrsten Sinema‘s Senate seat.

When the MAGA candidate recently made light of her derogatory comments about the late senator, saying they were made in jest, McCain did not accept Lake’s claim and replied: “No peace, B—-.”

Fox News reported the online feud with the headline: “Dems thrust Kari Lake, McCain feud into spotlight as crucial Senate battle heats up: ‘NO PEACE, B—-!'”

Democrats have nothing to do with this feud. Kari Lake has done all of this to herself and is now living with the ramifications from it.



She told McCain republicans to get the hell out and we all have. https://t.co/EKkvVhCyOR — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 28, 2024

McCain corrected Fox by writing: “Democrats have nothing to do with this feud. Kari Lake has done all of this to herself and is now living with the ramifications from it.” McCain reminded Fox: “She told McCain republicans to get the hell out and we all have.”