MAGA Activist Vows “Retribution” After Trump Bloodbath Speech

At a rally this weekend in Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump criticized China for building electric vehicles in Mexico with the intent of selling those cars to Americans.

Trump — who has been indicted for allegedly participating in an insurrection on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 — said if he’s not reelected in November there’s going to be a “bloodbath” in the American auto industry. He said: “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Trump: Now, If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/qDEPTtl4Bu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2024

Trump loyalist Laura Loomer — who The Guardian describes as a far-right White nationalist conspiracy theorist — was live tweeting during Trump’s speech. She wrote during the speech: “Trump is the funniest person ever. I’m literally laughing out loud listening to his speech right now. He’s hilarious.”

Hours after the speech, Loomer’s laughter died down. She wrote: “I’m not going to be shamed into being nice to anyone. For the last 7 years of my life I have literally had to fight to survive while the most powerful tech companies and the FBI targeted me and harassed me. And nobody helped me when I was attacked in the most vicious way possible on a national level.

She added: “So now it’s retribution season and I’m not letting people get away with what they did to me and continue to do to me. I will stop at nothing to make my point and I don’t care who it offends. If you attack me I will defend my honor. I am not anyone’s door mat. Actions have consequences.”

I’m not going to be shamed into being nice to anyone. For the last 7 years of my life I have literally had to fight to survive while the most powerful tech companies and the FBI targeted me and harassed me. And nobody helped me when I was attacked in the most vicious way possible… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 17, 2024

Note: Trump has called Loomer “terrific.” In August 2023 he said of the MAGA activist, “It’s great to have you and you are very special and you work hard … I appreciate your support and everybody appreciates your support.””