CNN Star Says Anti-Trump Republicans Should “Skip” Voting

While serving as a U.S. Representative, Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection, and voted to create the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol attack.

Now a CNN senior political commentator, Kinzinger continues to criticize Trump and argue against his claims of voter fraud and attempts to overturn the results.

When former Vice President Mike Pence announced yesterday that he will not vote for Trump in 2024, Kinzinger wrote on X: “I think it’s important for hard core republicans who don’t like trump, to be given ‘permission’ to skip the presidential race. If we force many of them they will vote for Trump over Biden…. It’s better some of them just skip.”

Note: Weeks after the January 6 Capitol attack, Kinzinger launched the Country First PAC, as a means to reform the Republican Party.

Prior to the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, Country First donated to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie‘s campaign and asked donors to give to Christie’s presidential campaign to ensure his participation at primary debates.