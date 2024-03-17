Prime Minister Yells at Mike Johnson, “How Many More Arguments Do You Need!”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) rejected a bipartisan Senate proposal providing aid to Ukraine and and Israel (and Taiwan) in February. He said the bill was “dead on arrival” as it lacked border security measures.

Johnson said: “[In] the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters.”

This week, Johnson said that aid to both Ukraine and Israel could come up as one or even two separate bills — that splitting Ukraine and Israel aid into two separate bills was “under consideration.”

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, who visited President Joe Biden at the White House this week warned Johnson that “the fate of millions of people” and “thousands of lives” depends on whether the Republican allows a vote on the $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Tusk told reporters: “This is not some political skirmish that (only) matters on the American political scene. Mr Johnson’s failure to make a positive decision will cost thousands of lives. He takes personal responsibility for that.”

Yesterday, after at least 20 people were reported killed after a Russian missile strike on the city of Odessa in Ukraine, Tusk pleaded with Johnson on X and wrote: “Look at Odessa, Speaker Johnson! How many more arguments do you need to take a decision?”