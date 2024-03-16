Lara Trump Asks ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star If He’s Running for Office

When not writing personal emails asking members of the Republican National Committee for donations, the new co-chair of the RNC, Lara Trump (daughter of GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump, wife of Eric Trump) continues to host her podcast The Right View.

This week, Trump interviewed former Duck Dynasty reality TV star Willie Robertson.

Trump compared Robertson to her father-in-law and said: “You’re a successful business owner and a reality TV star, now, Willie, I know someone else who has a similar resume to that, is there a chance that we see Willie Robertson run for office at some point in your life?”

.@DuckDynastyAE's @williebosshog joins me to discuss how his show came to be, his experience in college, being a grandfather, his movie "The Blind", and MUCH MORE! #TheRightView pic.twitter.com/0C2NyPAgJn — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 15, 2024

Robertson smiled and said, “No, I mean I usually say no.” He added, “No, I don’t have any aspirations at this point. I never say never but I’m close to saying never.”

Trump reminded her audience that during the 2016 GOP Republican primaries Robertson’s father, bible-thumper Phil Robertson, initially endorsed U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for president until Willie Robertson voiced his endorsed for Trump and got his father on board with “Team Trump.”

[Note: With a bible in his hand, Phil Robertson delivered a “bizarre” speech at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he condemned sexually transmitted diseases and said he would get rid of the Environmental Protection Agency, the IRS, and the federal Department of Education, among other things.]

Lara Trump used the Robertson family story to try to convert anyone on the fence about her father-in-law: “If there’s anyone watching or listening to this, who hasn’t been on the team so far, you are still always welcome to come join Team Trump. We’re happy to have everybody.”