“MAGA Morons” Paid for $70,000 Purse, Says Trump’s Ex-Lawyer

Former president Donald Trump‘s first criminal case will begin on Monday, March 25 in Manhattan. He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump allegedly had his former attorney, Michael Cohen pay Daniels $130,000 and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement so she would not tell her story of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election. (Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.)

According to the indictment, Trump falsified the payments in the Trump Organization’s corporate records and never reported the money on campaign finance documents as required.

Cohen, who testified at Trump’s fraud trial, has become a vocal critic of Trump and his current attorneys including Alina Habba, who represented Trump at his civil fraud trial in Manhattan which resulted in Trump owing more than $450 million.

Paid for by #MAGA morons via Donald von ShitzInPantz donations. https://t.co/ZcMefDWgwv — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 12, 2024

Cohen responded today to a photo of Habba holding a Hermès red crocodile Birkin bag (worth $70,000): “Paid for by MAGA morons…”

Note: Both Cohen and Daniels are expected to testify. On X, Daniels wrote that she’s excited to “testify against tiny!” (Daniels has repeatedly referred to Trump as “Tiny.”)

When not commenting on the upcoming trial, Daniels is promoting the documentary about her life, STORMY, which is premiering at the SXSW film festival (March 8-16) and will be available on Peacock beginning March 18. Trailer above.