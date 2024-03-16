Steve Bannon Tells Young MAGA: “Be Prepared to Go to Prison”

Former White House strategist and Trump 2016 election CEO Steve Bannon spoke at an event hosted by American Moment. The organization’s mission is “To identify, educate, and credential young Americans who will implement public policy that supports strong families, a sovereign nation.”

Bannon, who was arrested in August 2020 on federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering in connection with the We Build the Wall fundraising campaign, told the audience: “You can’t just talk about deconstructing the state, you have do it. You have to take on the deep state, you have to be prepared to go to prison.”

Bannon added: “I got prison sentences all over.”

Steve Bannon says MAGA should be "prepared to go to prison" to enact their Project 2025 goal of taking over the federal government pic.twitter.com/LmaMK5njfW — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 15, 2024

Note: Like Trump aide Peter Navarro, who is scheduled to report to jail on Monday to begin his four-month sentence, Bannon was held in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury, convicted on both counts in a jury trial, and was also sentenced to four months in prison in 2022 but is appealing the conviction and sentence.