Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed questions regarding the Republican Party after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after 101 Republicans voted for the $1.2 trillion spending bill, which President Joe Biden swiftly signed.

Hutchinson, who suspended his 2024 GOP presidential campaign in January and endorsed Nikki Haley, said: “Trump has converted our party into something we hardly recognize.”

He added: “We’re doomed to lose if we simply become the Trump entity that’s going to be following whatever latest craziness that he advocates. That’s a concern to me and that’s why I’m raising my voice.”

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: “Trump has converted our party into something that we hardly recognize” pic.twitter.com/4M27yXnYOw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 22, 2024

Hutchinson, a former U.S. Attorney appointed by President Ronald Reagan, added: “January 6 is a part of it, he’s morally responsible, we’ll find whether he’s legally responsible.”

Note: In 2023, when Hutchinson announced that he was running for President of the United States, he called for Trump to drop out of the race after being indicted by a New York grand jury. Hutchinson said then, as he says now, that another Trump presidential nomination is the “worst scenario” for Republicans and said it would likely benefit Biden’s chances in 2024.

Hutchinson’s warnings “did not sell in Iowa” — after finishing with less than 1% of the vote at the Iowa Caucuses, he dropped out.

On Monday, USA Today published an op-ed by Hutchinson, in which he reveals he’s still not endorsing Trump nor is he voting for Biden. The last sentence of the essay reads: “I hope there will be those in the trenches who will push back against this takeover of the Republican Party and who will join the fight to reclaim the future.”