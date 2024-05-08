Attorney to RFK Jr: Don’t Smoke Pot Before Depositions

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. knows how to make news, for better or worse, and a New York Times story recounting his testimony in a deposition is tailor-made for today’s internet and our fascination with celebrity and the truly bizarre. Kennedy reportedly said at a deposition that doctors had found a worm in his brain, which had eaten part of that organ, and then died inside him.

This suggested to many the Pink Floyd song “Hey, You” with its famous lyric that the “worms ate into his brain” from the band’s famous The Wall album — a stoner’s classic.

The story itself had all the makings of a viral sensation, and a million brain worm memes to boot, but appearing on CNN, the attorney and former South Carolina legislator Bakari Sellers created his own viral moment out of Kennedy’s deposition confession with a remark that is being widely shared.

Asked to comment on RFK Jr.’s story about the worm that ate his brain, Sellers responded with very sound and matter-of-fact advice he gives his own clients when they are deposed.

“One of the things I tell my clients all the time is try not to go into depositions high,” Sellers said, “that is one of the things that I would suggest.”