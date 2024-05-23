Lauren Boebert Caught Taking Credit for New $50 Million Bridge, “You Voted Against It”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) posed with former Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and claimed: “We have secured over $51.4 million for the South Bridge. Was thrilled to hear about nearly $30 million in costs savings in addition and that my support has helped make this project a reality.”

Congresswoman, in what way do you believe that your support helped this project? We chose it because it's a good project, and funded it using President Biden's infrastructure package, which you voted against. https://t.co/qfiRbp4KTe — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 22, 2024

Biden-appointed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called out Boebert’s claim and wrote: “Congresswoman, in what way do you believe that your support helped this project? We chose it because it’s a good project, and funded it using President Biden’s infrastructure package, which you voted against.”

Note: The Biden-Harris Administration awarded $49.68 million in grant funds to the city of Glenwood Springs for the South Bridge project, which will construct a bridge across the Roaring Fork River. It is one of 18 projects funded by the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

‘On Democracy’ political pundit Fred Wellman concurred with Buttigieg and had harsher words for Boebert: “You literally voted against the bill and went around the country saying it was bad because it had no ‘infrastructure’ in it. You two clowns didn’t have f*** all to do with it being selected or built.”