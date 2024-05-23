Liz Cheney Accuses Trump of Provoking Violence, Rips Republicans for “Cowardice”

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has yet to comment on former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s announcement that she will vote for former President Donald Trump, continues to criticize the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Facing criminal charges for allegedly mishandling of classified documents after his presidency, Trump falsely claimed this week that President Joe Biden and the FBI had a plan to assassinate him when FBI agents entered his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 with a search warrant to retrieve documents after he refused requests to return them to authorities.

Trump claimed on social media that Biden was “locked & loaded ready to take me out” and that the Justice Department “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE.”

Donald Trump is unstable and dangerous. He knows this is a lie that could again provoke violence from those who blindly follow him. Rs in Congress: You know Trump is unfit.

When will you put aside your cowardice and stand up for what you know is right? https://t.co/lTy2hZQiGP — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 22, 2024

Note: Trump was not on the premises during the FBI search and the agency has confirmed that it used standard protocol while searching the location for the documents. “The FBI followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force,” the FBI said in a statement on Tuesday. “No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter.”

Commenting on Trump’s claim that he was an assassination target, Cheney reiterated her consistent characterization of Trump, saying: “He is unstable and dangerous.”

Cheney wrote: “[Trump] knows this is a lie that could again provoke violence from those who blindly follow him.” (Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and others also called out the false story for deliberately trying to provoke violence.)

Cheney also called out her former congressional colleagues, characterizing them as Trump’s enablers, writing: “Rs in Congress: You know Trump is unfit. When will you put aside your cowardice and stand up for what you know is right?”