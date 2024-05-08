Fox News Cheers Joe Biden’s $3 Billion Deal In Wisconsin, “It’s Going To Be Good”

President Joe Biden is traveling today to the key swing state of Wisconsin where Microsoft announced it will build a $3.3 billion data center which is expected to create approximately 2,000 jobs.

Fox News reported the announcement and host Steve Doocy pointed out that the Microsoft data center will be built in Racine, “the same town that Foxconn said it was, I don’t know five or six years ago, ‘we’re going to build a big plant’ and they never did?”

Note: During the Trump administration, Trump said Foxconn, a Taiwan-based electronics company (and famously controversial maker of iPhones), was going to build a $10 billion manufacturing facility on that plot of land, but the plan never came to fruition.

From the White House, correspondent Peter Doocy (Steve’s son) confirmed the Foxconn story: “Yes, and that was a huge Trump announcement back then and he said that the factory was going to be the eighth wonder of the world but then Foxconn decided to really scale back their plans and the land is still available so Microsoft is going in.”

Steve Doocy replied: “It’s going to be good for those people.”

Microsoft’s vice chair and president Brad Smith told The Associated Press that Microsoft had a “steadfast commitment to under-promising and over-delivering” and praised the Biden administration and Democratic Governor Tony Evers for economic policies that set the stage for the developments.