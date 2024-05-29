Fox News Anchor Slammed For “Misleading” Trump Trial Hot Take

Fox News anchor John Roberts reported today from the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts that “Judge Merchan just told the jury that they do not need unanimity to convict. 4 could agree on one crime, 4 on a different one, and the other 4 on another. He said he would treat 4-4-4 as a unanimous verdict.”

Bradley P Moss, a Washington, D.C. national security attorney and partner at the Law Office of Mark S. Zaid, responded to Roberts report: “People keep harping on this but are missing the context. They have to be unanimous that Trump falsified the records and did so with the intent to commit another crime. They do not have to be unanimous on what the other crime was: that’s the rule under NY law.”

When asked on X for further clarification — “Isn’t the law that Trump *caused* the records to be falsified *and/or* falsified them himself? He doesn’t have to have been the one who directly falsified a check or something, right?” — Moss replied, “Correct.” And when asked for the odds on a hung jury, Moss replied: “Juries are unpredictable.”

.@johnrobertsFox put out what I would politely describe as a misleading and context-lacking tweet about Merchan’s jury instructions and now every dimwitted conservative media hack is running with it because they’re either ignorant, stupid or just don’t care. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 29, 2024

