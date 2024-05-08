MAGA Congressman Jokes About Kennedy Assassination

U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R-GA), who earlier this week was criticized for applauding a group of white male students at Ole Miss who were taunting a black female student on campus, is responding today to news that presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says “Doctors Found a Dead Worm in His Brain.”

Kennedy talked in a deposition about “a worm [that] got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.”

No. Just….. no. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 8, 2024

Collins decided to connect RFK Jr.’s claim with the assassinations of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and his father Robert F. Kennedy, the U.S. Attorney General and Senator. Collins wrote: “You either die a Kennedy with a hole in the brain or live long enough to become a Kennedy with a hole in the brain.”

Note: President Kennedy was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas in 1963. He died of a fatal gunshot wound in the head. Sen. Robert Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles, California, shot multiple times with the fatal bullet entering behind his right ear from an inch away.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was a member of the Trump 2020 re-election campaign’s legal team and who pleaded guilty to making false statements during a Georgia legislative hearing in December 2020, replied to Collins: “No. Just….. no.”

Others approved of Collins’s message, including conservative political pundit Joey Mannarino, who replied to Collins: “Whoever is doing your tweets deserves the biggest raise.”

Note: With new polls showing an overlap between Trump and Kennedy supporters, Trump has recently been attacking the independent presidential candidate, calling him “a Democrat plant.”