Trump, Who Claims He Doesn’t Know Charges, Told Judge He Understands Charges

A jury began deliberating on Wednesday in a Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who testified that she had a sexual encounter with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is accused of falsifying the documents in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office alleges that Trump “orchestrated a scheme” that violated campaign finance laws in an attempt to hide the $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels. Prosecutors said Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election and was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information.

Note: Falsifying business records in the first degree is a violation of Penal Law §175.10.

According to the New York State Senate: A person is guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree when he commits the crime of falsifying business records in the second degree, and when his intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof. Falsifying business records in the first degree is a class E felony.

While the jury deliberates, the defendant and presumptive GOP presidential nominee claimed on Truth Social: “I don’t even know what the charges are…”

April 4th, 2023…



Judge: Do you understand these charges?

Trump: Yes. pic.twitter.com/av39zp3ccv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 29, 2024

The Lincoln Project responded to the claim by reminding Trump that on April 4, 2023, when asked in court by Judge Juan Merchan if he understood the charges, Trump said “Yes.”