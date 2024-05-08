MAGA Congresswoman Condemns Cabinet Member For Going To Rap Concerts

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona spoke at a congressional hearing this week regarding the rise of antisemitism and the pro-Palestinian protests on the campuses of American colleges and universities. He said of the Department of Education: “We are responsible for adhering to Title VI and enforcing it.”

[Note: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.]

Fox News host Harris Faulkner aired the clip of Cardona speaking and said, “Title VI? I mean, I’ve been saying that for weeks. They’re now just getting around to it.”

Kat Cammack is big mad about Secretary of Ed Miguel Cardona going to "rap concerts" pic.twitter.com/wYnbnQJFvU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2024

Faulkner’s guest, the Trump-endorsed U.S. Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) responded, “It’s unbelievable, Harris. You know what’s funny is the last two times that I have seen this Secretary, this Secretary of Education, has been at rap concerts.” Cammack added, “He seems to spend more time at these fun activities than actually doing his job.”

[Note: Cammack does not elaborate on why — if true — Cardona’s attendance at a rap concert would affect his job performance. Nor does the Congresswoman say how she saw Cardona at these events, though it seems clear she was not in attendance herself given her implication that concert-going impedes one’s ability to work.]

Cammack’s comment about Cardona has triggered the resurfacing of the video below — of a barefooted Cammack dancing and lip syncing to the Lizzo song ‘About Damn Time’ on stage at a Young Republican National Federation event.

GOP KAT CAMMACK DANCING TO LIZZO; FATS UNITE * pic.twitter.com/97cWm9D5d7 — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) August 20, 2023

Below is Cardona’s complete four-hour testimony at the Capitol.