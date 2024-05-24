Megyn Kelly Gets Trolled by Ivy League Lawyers, “Is This Your Attempt to ‘Burn’ Me?”

Former Fox News anchor and conservative media personality Megyn Kelly shared a photo of the interior of a retail store which sells pro-Trump flags. She captioned it: “Regarding the NYT story about Alito’s allegedly pro-Trump flag at his Jersey shore place – he is not alone. (From a store nearby.)”

Regarding the NYT story about Alito’s allegedly pro-Trump flag at his Jersey shore place – he is not alone. (From a store nearby.) pic.twitter.com/Hm3YAxQx1U — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 22, 2024

[NOTE: Photos of an inverted American flag raised at the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in Virginia, and an ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag raised at his beach home in New Jersey, have raised eyebrows. Both controversial flags — which are associated with former President Donald Trump — were carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as originally reported by The New York Times.]

Harvard Law trained attorney Elie Mystal, who is the justice correspondent for the progressive publication The Nation, responded to Kelly: “Do people from a ‘store nearby’ decided whether presidents can be prosecuted for crimes? Or are you so devoid of arguments that you’ve decided being obtuse is a personality?”

Kelly replied in her signature confrontational style: “Is this your attempt to ‘burn’ me? Omg so sad.”

Is this your attempt to “burn” me? Omg so sad. https://t.co/w2vNn4hkOl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 23, 2024

Former FBI Special Agent-turned-Yale Law-trained attorney Asha Rangappa responded to Kelly: “I don’t think he was trying to ‘burn’ you; he was asking you whether you see a qualitative difference between randos who frequent a convenience store in that area and a sitting Supreme Court justice who is deciding cases involving politically charged issue represented by the flag he’s displaying.”

Note: After earning her J.D. from Albany Law School in 1995, Kelly launched her media career in Washington, D.C., where in she covered the confirmation hearings for Alito (2006) and Chief Justice John Roberts (2005), for local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.