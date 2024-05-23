MAGA Senator Accuses Trump Prosecutors of “Making Money Off TikTok”

Former collegiate football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was one of the numerous Republican elected officials who traveled to the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Back at the Capitol, Tuberville spoke with Fox News star Maria Bartiromo today and said of his experience at the courtroom in New York: “You know, at the end of the day, this Trump trial, as you said, I was there for a day, it’s a circus.”

[Note: Many Democrats concurred about circus-like aspects of the proceedings, though what they characterized as “clownish” were the group appearances by MAGA politicians, most wearing Trump’s signature blue suit and red tie.]

Tuberville was more impressionistic than reportorial in his account, seeming to frustrate even the permissive Bartiromo.

“This judge, I mean, if that’s the right way you run a courtroom, I mean, it’s really the way we run our country under Joe Biden,” Tuberville said, before Bartiromo interrupted, “Can you give an example, what did he do that was so egregious? Can you give me one example of what you witnessed?”

Tommy Tuberville accuses Trump's Manhattan prosecutors of "making money off TikTok" (?) then says, "I was watching the jury. Six women and six men. It's gonna be a hard jury up there." pic.twitter.com/0hN1WHrZRE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2024

Tuberville replied “Yeah, well first of all, President Trump even looked like he was mad or disgusted about something…” and then the Senator mentioned “the other side obviously are making money off of TikTok and all those things.”

Bartiromo did not follow up with a TikTok question and instead let the Senator deliver his trial take uninterrupted. Tuberville told her: “I watched the jury, Maria, I think there were six women, six men. It’s gonna be hard, it’s gonna be hard, uh, uh, to get a good jury up there. But there’s no way I think that uh he’s he’s gonna be uh able to be convicted.” Note: There were seven men and five woman on the jury.