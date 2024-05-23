Mike Flynn Urges Americans To Stockpile Ivermectin For ‘Globalist’ Attack

You’ll need a $300 emergency medical kit if the “globalists” take over, says Ret. Lt. General Michael Flynn, who proceeds to tell you where to buy the meds — with a special discount for “patriots” referred by him.

The package, which the Wellness Company calls a “prescription-only” medical emergency kit, contains five antibiotics, a vaginal yeast infection antifungal, and Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic worms that became famous as a controversial treatment for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI during a Russia probe and was later pardoned by Donald Trump, caters to an audience on the far-right, where conspiracy theories thrive and where marketing opportunities surrounding those theories abound.

Sharing Flynn’s emergency warning and sales pitch, political commentator Ron Filipkowski knocks Flynn, who he says “creates and fuels fear and paranoia then sells people products for it.” (The Wellness Company, like many online marketers, shares a percentage of its sales revenue with influencers who drive purchases. Flynn has 1.5M followers on X alone to pitch products to.)

This guy creates and fuels fear and paranoia then sells people products for it. He has so many scams going on it’s hard to keep track of all them. pic.twitter.com/pBrLCPfNvA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 23, 2024

Flynn’s relatively short post is expert in pushing numerous buttons, recommending “stockpiling” not just the prescription drugs but also “guns, ammo and food.” Flynn asks, menacingly, “Are they planning another pandemic?”