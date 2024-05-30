Jewish U.S. Congressman Taunts Ayatollah of Iran

Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, yesterday addressed pro-Palestinian protestors on U.S. college campuses on the social media platform X: “Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history.”

Khamenei added: “You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists.”

NOTE: In February, Meta Platforms removed Khamenei’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, citing repeated violations of its Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy. Also, Microsoft has reported that Iranian “government-aligned actors” have launched a series of cyber-attacks since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, “intended to help the Hamas cause and weaken Israel and its political allies and business partners.” Tehran has officially denied any involvement in the October 7 attack.

U.S. Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) replied to the Iranian Supreme Leader’s comment: “If the Ayatollah of Iran is praising you, you are definitely on the wrong side of history.”

Fellow Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who is Jewish, replied: “Why don’t you offer them a summer internship in Tehran[?]”

Note: Earlier this month, the head of the Iranian Shiraz University, Mohammad Moazzeni, reportedly offered scholarships to students in the U.S. (and Europe) who have been expelled for taking part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses.