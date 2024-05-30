Greg Gutfeld Acts Surprised When Charlamagne Tha God Quotes Trump

Popular radio personality Charlamagne tha God suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome, he says, confessing to the diagnosis while claiming there are plenty of legitimate reasons to suffer from a serious fear of Trump. Charlamagne treats the syndrome seriously, not as a delusion or mental instability but as a natural reaction to the threats posed by the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Not to take Trump’s threats seriously, Charlamagne asserts, is to ignore reality. As Joseph Heller famously wrote in Catch-22, “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.”

But most striking to many about the viral Greg Gutfeld show appearance where Charlamagne articulated his Trump concerns — “a threat to democracy [who] led an attempted coup of this county” — was Gutfeld’s expression of astonishment at hearing these objections to a second Trump term.

Charlamagne tha God: “I totally agree with Robert De Niro. I am one of those people that suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.” | @Gutfeldfox @cthagod pic.twitter.com/U5ZBdcz480 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2024

“Really?” Gutfeld replies, with a sort of Valley Girl intonation, to Charlamagne’s assessment. Then when Charlamagne quotes Trump saying he wanted to “suspend the Constitution,” Gutfeld bites back, incredulous, saying “I don’t believe that. I will look that up.” (Note: Gutfeld, a pro-Trump major network news professional with multiple staffers and researchers, has this information at his fingertips.)

Trump’s post is quoted in a 2022 AP article (Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election): “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Charlamagne assures Gutfeld: “He did, he said we should suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election. He said it on Truth Social and then he said he didn’t say it. I read Project [2025]. I’m one of those guys that doesn’t know if he would necessarily leave [the presidency].”