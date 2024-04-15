GOP Congresswoman Mocked by MAGA for Missing Vote

U.S. Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) was one of the 11 members of Congress who did not vote on Friday on the FISA reauthorization legislation, which was passed in the House (273-147).

Lesko explained: “I am very disappointed that I was unable to be in Washington, D.C. today due to having the flu. Had I been able to vote, I would not have supported today’s FISA reauthorization without protections against warrantless searches of U.S. citizens’ communications in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) 702 database.”

When Kingsley Wilson, a Trump 2020 campaign alum and current digital media professional with the Christian conservative think tank Center for Renewing America, replied to Lesko that “Michael Jordan played an NBA finals game with the flu,” Lesko’s House Republican colleague, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), reposted the diss.

Today, Gaetz announced his support of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna‘s (R-FL) and her efforts to have the House vote again on the FISA act, which the MAGA loyalists want amended to require a warrant for surveillance.

Luna wrote today: “I have sent letters to all 435 members asking them to vote NO on the motion to table the motion to reconsider. This would allow us to kill the current bill and amend it so it is constitutional.” Voting will happen tonight at 6:30 pm ET.

Word of a potential second chance to hamstring the legislation has unsympathetic commenters knocking Lesko for her “sniffles” and urging her “Don’t miss the vote this time.”