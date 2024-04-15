Kennedy Says He Declined VP Offer, “I Am Against President Trump”

While the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, sits in a Manhattan courtroom (where he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels), independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. revealed that he was asked to be Trump’s vice presidential nominee.

Kennedy wrote: “President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer. I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win.”

We will enjoy the vote split on your end – thank you! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 15, 2024

While many voiced their doubts regarding Kennedy’s story, particularly as he used the word emissary (“Are you sure you didn’t ask to be the Trump VP and get declined?”), MAGA loyalist Ryan Fournier, who co-founded the organization Students for Trump during the 2016 election, replied to Kennedy: “We will enjoy the vote split on your end – thank you!”

Note: A new New York Times/Siena poll showed Trump leading Biden 46% to 45% among registered voters. In a question that includes Kennedy, and low-recognition candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein, Kennedy registers 2%.