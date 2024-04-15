Ex-CIA Officials Say Mike Johnson’s X Account Has Become “Satire”

After Iran’s retaliatory airstrike on Israel this weekend, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) responded, writing: “As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally. The world must be assured: Israel is not alone. I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response.”

The Trump-endorsed Speaker then heaped blame for the attack on U.S. President Joe Biden: “The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments.” (NOTE: Biden meanwhile continues to face pushback within his own party for his unwavering support of Israel.)

John Sipher, who served 28 years career at the Central Intelligence Agency’s National Clandestine Service and multiple overseas tours as chief of station and deputy chief of station in Europe, Asia, and in high-threat environments, replied to Johnson’s statement: “I love these satire accounts.”

I love these satire accounts. https://t.co/I7UKowgZqa — John Sipher (@john_sipher) April 14, 2024

Former CIA Director and former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden, a retired U.S. Air Force General, reposted Sipher’s lament. Both former CIA bosses are supportive of Biden and the push to send more foreign aid to Ukraine, which has been a stumbling block in Johnson’s professed efforts to aid Israel.

The House failed in February to pass a stand-alone Israel aid as many Republicans aligned with Democrats to defeat it. (Democrats objected to the bill’s lack of support for Ukraine and Taiwan.)

That same month, as NBC reported: “the Senate passed a $95 billion national security package that included aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but Johnson rejected the deal after killing a bipartisan effort in the Senate to address security at the U.S.-Mexico border.”