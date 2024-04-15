Rudy Giuliani’s Son Offered “Hush Money” at Trump Trial Protest

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer is leading a protest outside of the Manhattan federal courtroom where the jury selection process begins today for former President Donald Trump‘s criminal “hush money” trial. Loomer is wearing a black t-shirt which reads: “Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong.”

[Note: Trump, who faces criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty. A grand jury voted to indict the former president in March 2023.]

As seen in the video below, Loomer hands off the bullhorn to Andrew Giuliani, son of former Mayor of New York City and former Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Wearing a signature Trump ensemble — a blue suit and red tie — Andrew Giuliani yelled into the bullhorn, “We have to be out here for President Trump, to let him know he did nothing wrong.”

WATCH: I’m out here in front of the NYC Court House today with Trump supporters on my bullhorn letting everyone know DONALD TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG!



It’s a great turnout! Follow my page all day for LIVE coverage and updates!



JUDGE MERCHAN MUST RECUSE HIMSELF! #Trump2024 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/KZhjYHo7Vy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 15, 2024

Note: Andrew Giuliani was a special assistant to the President and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration.

As shown in the video above, as the younger Giuliani echoes the words of his father claiming that the trial against Trump is “political persecution,” he is approached by a member of The Good Liars comedy duo, Davram Stiefler, who offers Giuliani money and says, “It’s a hush money payment.”

While Stiefler is pushed back from Giuliani, the MAGA loyalist vowed to continue protesting outside the courthouse every day.