GOP Speechwriter Pleads: “Don’t Nominate Lunatics”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after he and 100 other Republicans voted for the $1.2 trillion spending bill which was signed by President Joe Biden, avoiding a temporary government shutdown.

Marc Thiessen, former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, responded to the motion to vacate, and the possibility having “another few weeks of trying to elect a new speaker.”

On Fox News, Thiessen said: “God help us. The House Republican majority is a dysfunctional embarrassment.” He applauded Speaker Johnson, “who didn’t ask for this job, he stepped up when the House couldn’t elect a replacement for Kevin McCarthy,” and noted that Johnson is “trying to manage an unmanageable conference.”

Thiessen reminded House Republicans that “they control one half of one branch of government, and now they’re going to control it by one vote.” He added, “You can’t impose your will on the entire government.”

Thiessen said there’s “a simple way” for Republicans to get what they want (the major complaint is to cut spending): “Win elections. Don’t nominate lunatics. Get people who can actually win a general election not just a Republican primary. Take back the Senate, take back the House, take back the White House. That’s how Biden got the spending through. If we want to cut the spending, that’s how you get to do it. You can’t do it by having this internal chaos.”

If Ukraine falls, it will be the GOP’s Afghanistan.



Republicans should look at the damage the fall of Kabul did to Biden’s good name and imagine what the fall of Kyiv would do to theirs. https://t.co/HBZKSVKBHn — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) March 22, 2024

On a more dire note, in his March 22 op-ed piece in The Washington Post, Thiessen also warned Republicans against cutting off U.S. military aid to Ukraine. He wrote: “If Ukraine falls, it will be the GOP’s Afghanistan. Republicans should look at the damage the fall of Kabul did to Biden’s good name and imagine what the fall of Kyiv would do to theirs.”