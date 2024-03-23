Kid Rock Rages “God Will Punish Rat Faced Judge”

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told an appellate court on Monday that the presumptive GOP presidential candidate could not secure a $454 million bond after asking 30 insurance companies.

Trump, who plans to appeal the judgement, claimed yesterday on his social media platform Truth Social that, though the bond didn’t materialize, he has “almost $500 million in cash” which he had intended to use on his campaign. Trump called Justice Arthur Engoron, who issued the judgement, “an often overturned political hack.”

Trump has until Monday, March 25 to pay the $454 million.

Trump’s friend, singer Kid Rock, reacted to Trump’s post. He first quoted the Bible (Psalm 34:21): “Evil shall slay the wicked, And those who hate the righteous will be condemned.”

Psalm 34:21

Evil shall slay the wicked,

And those who hate the righteous will be condemned.



There is NO question in my mind that GOD will punish this rat faced Judge, ugly cunt of a prosecutor, and everyone else who has been a part of this communist BULLSHIT. Kid Rock… — KidRock (@KidRock) March 22, 2024

Kid Rock added: “There is NO questions in my mind that GOD will punish this rat faced Judge, ugly c**t of a prosecutor, and everyone else who has been a part of this communist B******T.”

Note: The judge determined Trump conspired to inflate his assets for tax, loan, and insurance benefits and was liable for fraud.

Trump has repeatedly said there was “no trial, no jury, no crime, no victim,” and that he is a victim of election interference. New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a statement after the ruling against Trump:

“When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest and hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people.

“Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.”