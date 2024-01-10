Black Congresswoman Goes Off on Nancy Mace for White Privilege Accusation, “Please!”

At today’s House Oversight Committee meeting to discuss, among other issues, holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, the President’s son made a surprise appearance which provoked committee member Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) to yell at Biden: “You are the epitome of white privilege, coming to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who serves on the Oversight Committee, responded to Mace’s white privilege accusation and said: “I can’t get over the gentlelady from South Carolina talking about white privilege. It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman for you to talk about white privilege.”

Crockett added: “It looks like especially from that side of the aisle, and let me quote your now ousted House Speaker, and what he had to say about the Republican party and y’all’s lack of diversity. ‘When you look at the Democrats it actually looks like America. When I look at my party, we look like the most restricted country club in America.'”

(Crockett is referring to a statement by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who left Congress at the end of 2023.)

The irony of @HouseGOP trying to talk about white privilege. Please. https://t.co/io53eWW2vS — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 10, 2024

Crockett looked across the aisle and added: “Let me tell you something, y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like.”

She contended that Hunter Biden is trying to comply with the subpoena — in December he said he would testify before Congress but requested to do so publicly. Crockett said Biden “doesn’t want to talk to y’all behind closed doors, because y’all lie.”

Crockett shared the video above and captioned it: “The irony of @HouseGOP trying to talk about white privilege. Please.”