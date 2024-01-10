Congresswoman Yells at Hunter Biden, “You Have No Balls!”

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at today’s meeting of House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill to discuss holding him in contempt of Congress. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) presided as Chairman of the Committee, which has been investigating the son of the President and his family for a year.

When Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who is white, had an opportunity to speak, she yelled at Biden: “You are the epitome of white privilege, coming to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of?” Mace added, “You have no balls.”

[Note: In December, Hunter Biden offered to meet with the congressional committee for a deposition and requested that he be permitted to testify in a public hearing rather than behind closed doors, which the Republican-led committee has refused. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, has said that his client is not in contempt because he did offer to testify.]

Mace: You're the epitome of white privilege, coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, You have no balls to come up here and —



Moskowitz: We can hear from Hunter Biden right now



Mace: Are women allowed to speak?!? Hunter Biden should be arrested right here

As heard but not seen in the video above, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) interrupted Mace to ask Chairman Comer what was the point of Mace’s inquiry, saying “if the gentlelady wants to hear from Hunter Biden we can hear from him right now.” Mace yelled repeatedly in response to being interrupted, “Are women allowed to speak here?”

Mace proclaimed loudly: “I believe Hunter Biden should be arrested right here right now and go straight to jail.”

Note: As Democrats including Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) have often pointed out concerning Biden’s subpoena, Comer and Mace’s Republican colleague Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who leads the House Judiciary Committee, ignored a congressional subpoena regarding the January 6 insurrection and was never arrested.