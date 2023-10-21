Gavin Newsom Trolls U.S. Congressman: “With Friends Like These…”

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) addressed the U.S. House of Representatives during Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) second attempt to win the Speaker of the House election.

Cole endorsed Jordan and praised him for having “the courage to talk about a long-term plan” to deal with “the real drivers of debt,” which Cole lists off as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Cole proclaimed on the House floor: “No president has been willing to deal with this, no Speaker on either side has been willing to deal with this.” Cole pointed to Jordan and said: “This is the guy who wants to create a debt commission, a bipartisan commission, to get the roots of our spending problem.”

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted to Cole’s speech and the applause it garnered from Republicans: “Rep. Cole cheering on Jim Jordan for wanting to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. With friends like these…”

Rep. Cole cheering on Jim Jordan for wanting to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. With friends like these… pic.twitter.com/QY3fz5zyNy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 18, 2023

Note: In April, an Associated Press poll found that 79% of Americans oppose reducing Social Security benefits; and 67% oppose raising monthly premiums for Medicare, which Republicans have proposed.

Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn also replied to Cole’s speech: “Raise your hand if you DON’T want a speaker of the House who is hellbent on cutting your hard-earned Social Security and Medicare.”