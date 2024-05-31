NYC Billionaire Tells Trump to Announce VP, Cabinet, “Run as a Team”

New York billionaire John Catsimatidis, the owner and CEO of grocery chains Gristedes and D’Agostino Supermarkets in Manhattan, is amplifying the conspiracy theory repeated by former President Donald Trump about how Trump’s guilty verdict will badly affect businesses in New York.

Catsimatidis told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News: “A lot of people, a lot of businesses are concerning that there’s no rule of law.” Catsimatidis also claimed that “everybody was shocked” by the verdict: “The city was shocked, the country was shocked, the world was shocked.”

Catsimatidis didn’t name names but claimed that he received texts from people who when they got home from work yesterday said “their wives were crying.” [Note: Catsimatidis and his spouse, Margo, contributed $515,000 to Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.]

Catsimatidis then revealed that he had dinner with Trump after the verdict, dining with a small group of “only 15 people.” Catsimatidis said he advised Trump to announce not just “your Vice President but your whole cabinet, something that’s never been done before. And run as a team.”

Bartiromo disagrees with Catsimatidis’s idea: “If he announces the cabinet, all those people will be muddied up. All those people will be attacked from the Left.”

Note: In April, in an interview with Trump’s former White House top advisor Steve Bannon, Catsimatidis hinted at a potential run in the 2025 New York City mayoral election.