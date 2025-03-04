Anti-Trump Congresswoman Slammed By Her Own Constituents After “Horrible Advice” on Trump Speech, “I Love You, But No”

Hours before President Donald Trump delivers his first “joint congressional address” since returning to the White House, vocal MAGA opponent and U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is encouraging Americans not to watch the televised event (which will be broadcast on Fox on Tuesday at 9 pm ET).

[NOTE: Trump is not calling this speech a State of the Union address, adhering instead to a naming convention used for first addresses by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.]

Crockett wrote on X: “Tonight, I encourage you all to turn OFF the State of the DisUnion & instead tune into the 24 hour State of The People which is currently streaming! If you want truth, this is where you will find it!”

“The State of the People” is a 24-hour livestream that is “calling on members of Congress to refuse to be props in Trump’s performance. Instead of attending the SOTU, they should stand with the people and make it clear: they will not validate lies, they will not normalize this moment, and they will not remain silent.”

The livestream site Crockett promotes writes: “The Trump administration will use this night to rewrite reality—downplaying the harm they’ve caused and deflecting from the real crises facing our communities. Meanwhile, too many elected officials will sit quietly, giving the spectacle legitimacy. We’re here to challenge that.”

While promoting The State of the People livestream, Crockett added the unfortunate muddled message: “Finally, as I’m still unsure about my attendance tonight, I must say that I wish I could tap Kendrick and ask, ‘What would K Dot do?’” (The rapper Kendrick Lamar, who performed at the Super Bowl in January, sometimes goes by the alias K Dot.)

Tonight, I encourage you all to turn OFF the State of the DisUnion & instead tune into the 24 hour State of The People which is currently streaming!



If you want truth, this is where you will find it!



While Democrats like Crockett consider not attending Trump’s address or are reportedly planning to walk out during the speech, other elected Democrats are using their privilege in Congress to protest the Trump administration’s federal spending and workforce cuts by bringing recently fired federal employees to the speech, including former VA Inspector General Michael Missal; former National Park Ranger Ashley Ranalli; former FAA employee Jason King; former USDA employee Tiffany Ramos‘ and former DHS Cyber employee Kyle Rahn.

Note: Some of Crockett’s constituents on X think “tuning out” of Trump’s address is not the right choice. As one replied: “How will I know what @realDonaldTrump said if I don’t watch the man speak? Do you usually get your info from a secondary source? This is horrible advice and how so many people misinterpret content. Watch the state of the union in its entirety so you don’t have to rely on others.” Another chimed in: “I love you, but no, folks need to tune in to this display.”