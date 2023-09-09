U.S. Senator Warns “My Socialist Opponent Is a Direct Threat”

Democratic State Representative Gloria Johnson announced that she’s running for U.S. Senate in Tennessee. Her Republican opponent is incumbent Senator Marsha Blackburn.

In response to Johnson’s announcement, Blackburn released the video below in which she says: “My socialist opponent is a direct threat to our way of life” and claims “Liberals are already lining up to fund her campaign.” Blackburn makes a plea for her fellow conservatives to “make a meaningful donation” to her campaign particularly because the emergent Johnson “knows all the Liberal bigwigs in Tennessee.”

Note: In April, Johnson became part of the national conversation as one of the three State Representatives who, in the wake of the Nashville Covenant school shooting, faced expulsion votes for protesting gun violence during the Tennessee General Assembly.

[NOTE: Johnson, who is white, was spared expulsion, while Black Reps. Justin Johnson and Justin Jones were not.]

During TV appearances on Fox News (see below), Blackburn repeatedly refers to Johnson — her opponent “that’s in the State House” — as a “socialist” who “makes Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer look like moderates.”

Blackburn is making several claims about Johnson including that she supports abortion “up to the last minute before and after birth.” When Johnson was asked this week if she wants abortion limits, Johnson said: “I am fine with the Roe standard, 24 weeks.”

Note: Since launching her U.S. Senate campaign, Johnson reports “we’ve already grown by over 10,000 followers. There’s a movement afoot, let’s keep it going.” If Johnson does flip the seat, it will the first time Tennessee has voted for a Democratic senator since 1990 (when former Vice President Al Gore was in the Senate).