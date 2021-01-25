Kari Lake’s “Big Day” Is Here, Mike Lindell Says

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will livestream the election appeal case of Kari Lake — the second-place 2022 Arizona Governor finisher — from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Arizona.

Lake — the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate — has yet to concede victory to Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs and has continued to challenge the election results in courts. Currently Lake’s appeal in Lake v. Hobbs — Electronic Voting Machines (AZ) is pending.

According to Lindell (as seen and heard in the video below), “Tuesday’s the big day.”

Huge breaking news on getting rid of the election machines! https://t.co/4KPXTk9ZYK pic.twitter.com/VDuDjxaoHv — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) September 7, 2023

Lindell says the case will be live streamed on Lindell TV (at his website FrankSpeech.com) on Tuesday, September 12 at 12:30 Central Time. He predicts that the ruling in the case will allow Arizona to be the first state to ban the electronic voting machines and others will follow. Lindell proclaims: “These machines will be outlawed.”

Note: On January 25, 2021, Twitter permanently banned Lindell for “perpetuating the unfounded claim that Trump won the 2020 election.” He has, like many similar accounts, been reinstated.