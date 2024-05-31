Michael Cohen’s Emotions “Are Tinged With Sadness” Says His Lawyer

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump who testified against the former President in a trial where he was found guilty by the jury of all 34 felony counts, wrote after the verdict was read: “Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters. I want to thank my attorney Danya Perry for her invaluable guidance and support throughout this process.”

On CNN with Anderson Cooper, Perry said Cohen “wanted to see accountability for his former boss and mentor and someone who meant so much to him for so long, but for those same reasons his emotions are tinged with sadness.”

After yesterday’s verdict, I spoke with @andersoncooper about my client Michael Cohen’s initial reaction to the news.



Watch our conversation here. pic.twitter.com/UC74Cb0ha8 — Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry) May 31, 2024

Perry said that Cohen expressed to her that “it was a sad day not just for Mr. Trump but also for the country.”

She added, “This is not a personal beef as many people have talked about.” (Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche spent “a lot of time” in closing statement and cross-examination claiming Cohen held such a beef against Trump.)

Cohen’s somber tone regarding the trial didn’t last long after the verdict. As seen below, Cohen today shared a photo of Trump pointing to Blanche with the acronym SLOAT — “Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”

Cohen also described Trump’s press conference from Trump Tower today as “nothing shy of a bats–t crazy avalanche of broken brain word manure.”