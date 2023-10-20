Nancy Mace Rages “Too Many Men With No Balls” After Congressman Blocks Her

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) is one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his position two weeks ago.

Mace claims that she’s been “demonized” as a woman after her vote against McCarthy, and wore a scarlet letter A shirt to work to make her victimization claim publicly.

Rep. Mace is currently endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the Speaker position. which would make him the third in the chain of command of the United States after Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

Hours before Jordan’s third attempt to receive the required 217 votes on the House floor, Mace reported that fellow Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina — who supported Jordan during the first and second rounds of voting — has blocked Mace on the social media platform, X.

If you want to vote against the people who elected you that’s on you @RepGregMurphy, but I’m gonna stand with them, not Washington.



(For context. Tried to reply but he blocked me after posting this. What a 🐱). pic.twitter.com/b4EThaJj6z — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 20, 2023

As seen above, Murphy blames Mace for “causing this mess” and thinks she should apologize.

This is exactly what’s wrong with this place – too many men here with no balls… pic.twitter.com/QllzpiBo5D — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 20, 2023

Mace replied to Murphy’s block: “This is exactly what’s wrong with this place – too many men here with no balls…”

Note: Murphy might have blocked Mace but he’s still reading her posts. Murphy (who is a urologist) replied to her “no balls” comment: “I have been blessed to be a surgeon for 35 years and saved thousands of lives both here and abroad. Oh I got ‘em. And they are real….”