Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump “Is Blowing It Out of the Water”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an avid supporter of the presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump, was asked over the Memorial Day weekend by talk show host Piers Morgan: “Is Trump going to win the election?”

Greene replied with a wide smile: “Absolutely, he’s blowing it out of the water. The primary is a joke.”

Morgan followed up that question with: “And if he gets convicted of one of the myriad criminal offenses he’s been charged with, if, I’m not saying when, if he is convicted and he gets a jail sentence, will he be president from a prison cell?”

Greene replied: “Absolutely. People are going to vote for him even if he’s in jail. I would vote for him even if he’s in jail.”

Question: If Trump is convicted and gets a jail sentence, will he be a president from prison?



MTG: “Absolutely. People are going to vote for him even if he’s in jail. I’d vote for him even if he’s in jail.” pic.twitter.com/va5XpXSlen — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 28, 2024

Greene went on to claim that Communists are running the U.S. federal government and that many Independents and Democrats are “switching over” and supporting Trump.

Note: In 2008, Morgan won Trump’s reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice. In the live finale, Trump complimented Morgan by describing him as “ruthless, arrogant, evil and obnoxious.”