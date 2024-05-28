News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump “Is Blowing It Out of the Water”

by in Daily Edition | May 28, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an avid supporter of the presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump, was asked over the Memorial Day weekend by talk show host Piers Morgan: “Is Trump going to win the election?”

Greene replied with a wide smile: “Absolutely, he’s blowing it out of the water. The primary is a joke.”

Morgan followed up that question with: “And if he gets convicted of one of the myriad criminal offenses he’s been charged with, if, I’m not saying when, if he is convicted and he gets a jail sentence, will he be president from a prison cell?”

Greene replied: “Absolutely. People are going to vote for him even if he’s in jail. I would vote for him even if he’s in jail.”

Greene went on to claim that Communists are running the U.S. federal government and that many Independents and Democrats are “switching over” and supporting Trump.

Note: In 2008, Morgan won Trump’s reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice. In the live finale, Trump complimented Morgan by describing him as “ruthless, arrogant, evil and obnoxious.”