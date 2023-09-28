RNC Chair Tries To Stop Governor’s “Last Minute” Voting Change

As the second-tier GOP presidential candidates were flinging venom at each other during the second primary debate — without frontrunner Donald Trump in the room — Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairperson Ronna McDaniel was focused on a Democrat, not a Republican, as she reminded voters that she’s leading a charge against Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA).

McDaniel says that Gov. Shapiro is “springing an unclear and unnecessary last-minute rule change on PA voters just weeks ahead of a key November election,” and that the RNC and the state-run Pennsylvania GOP “are continuing our shared mission of fighting for election integrity by demanding immediate answers.”

Governor Shapiro recently announced a plan to automatically register new voters when they get their driver’s licenses or state identification. It’s a change in the PA voter registration default setting to opt-out instead of opt-in.

Pennsylvania is now an automatic voter registration state.



It’s commonsense: if you’re eligible to vote and present the documents you need to register, you will be registered to vote unless you choose not to.



It saves taxpayers time and money and makes our democracy stronger. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 27, 2023

Note: The Washington Post reports that Pennsylvania “has calculated that 1.6 million people who are currently eligible to vote in Pennsylvania are not registered” and quotes Shapiro saying: “I see voter participation as key to strengthening democracy.”

Gov. Shapiro is springing an unclear and unnecessary last-minute rule change on PA voters just weeks ahead of a key November election.



The RNC and PAGOP are continuing our shared mission of fighting for election integrity by demanding immediate answers.https://t.co/XADEflEytZ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 27, 2023

McDaniel is expected to do more than criticize Shapiro. The Delaware Valley Journal reports that the demand letters sent by the RNC and PAGOP to the governor “are commonly issued immediately prior to a lawsuit.” (The RNC is currently involved in almost 60 election “integrity” lawsuits nationwide.)

GOP frontrunner Trump has railed against Shapiro’s new automatic voter registration rule, claiming more voters is disadvantageous to Republicans.

“Pennsylvania is at it again! The Radical Left Governor, Josh Shapiro, has just announced a switch to Automatic Voter Registration, a disaster for the Election of Republicans, including your favorite President, ME!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This is a totally Unconstitutional Act and must be met harshly by Republican Leadership in Washington and Pennsylvania.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 24 states and Washington, D.C. have enacted or implemented automatic voter registration. It is not compulsory — individuals may choose to opt out of registration when, for example, they getting their driver’s license or later by returning a mail. (Opt-out options vary by state.)

Trump added: “the RNC and Ronna McDaniel must spend their time working on this, instead of meaningless Debates where I am up by more than 50 points.”

Note: The “meaningless” GOP debate participants at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.