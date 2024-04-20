Top Trump Backer Says Civil Rights Act Is “Anti-White Weapon”

Turning Point USA founder and right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, one of the leading MAGA voices helping Donald Trump run for President in 2024, says the Civil Rights Act of 1964 has become a “beast” that Kirk asserts “has turned into an anti-White weapon.”

Long held to be a victory for those believing the Declaration of Independence’s claim that “all men are created equal,” the Civil Rights Act, according to Kirk, is under reconsideration. He claims that the topic, once “forbidden,” is now becoming discussed in more mainstream circles.

Working from that premise, Kirk asks his guest, the conservative author Jeremy Carl: “Is that because the problem is becoming worse or because our side is more courageous to confront it?” (Carl’s most recent book is subtitled “How Anti-White Racism is Tearing America Apart.”)

Top Trump advocate Charlie Kirk calls for repealing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 pic.twitter.com/gIfh3fXyeE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 19, 2024

The Kirk segment questioning the validity of the Civil Rights Act was shared by the Biden-Harris campaign, which continues its strategy of sharing right-wing talking points. The Biden campaign has calculated that the risks of platforming and amplifying far-right MAGA ideas is outweighed by the resistance to — and sometimes outrage at — these ideas in the general electorate.

In other words, here Biden-Harris is making a bet that the majority of Americans believe the Civil Rights Act represents not an anti-White weapon, but progress and a fulfillment of America’s original promise — even as the practice and execution of affirmative action programs and other diversity efforts are under the microscope.

One of the challenges of how the internet functions as an information distribution system is that the feedback loop can be misleading, since followers of certain accounts tend to hold the same beliefs. But one commenter at the Biden-Harris account represents the broader idea that the campaign hopes is widely held, writing: