Trump Endorses Ex-Campaign Manager’s Wife for Bob Menendez’s Senate Seat

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Wildwood, New Jersey this weekend and claimed that on Election Day, “We’re going to win New Jersey.”

[Note: Trump lost the Garden State in the 2016 presidential election to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (she won 55.4%) and in 2020 to Joe Biden (he won 57.3%). The last time the majority of New Jersey voted for a Republican presidential candidate was in 1988 for George H.W. Bush.]

While at the Jersey Shore rally, Trump also announced his endorsement of Christine Serrano Glassner who’s running for embattled Democratic Senator Bob Menendez‘s seat.

[Menendez is on trial this week facing 16 charges including conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to obstruct justice. It is the second time the Senator has been tried for corruption.]

Trump said on stage: “I was going to stay out of it but you’re running against a Christie person.” Trump is referring to Serrano Glassner’s GOP opponent Curtis Bashaw, who has been endorsed by former NJ Governor and former 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie, an outspoken critic of Trump.

(Bashaw, a Cape May real estate developer and hotelier, would become New Jersey’s first openly gay U.S. Senator if he wins.)

Christine Serrano Glassner, the mayor of Mendham, New Jersey (population 4,981), is married to Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. from July 2015 until November 2020. Together the Glassners founded the consulting firm C&M Transcontinental, which (in addition to Trump) worked with Senator John McCain‘s 2008 presidential campaign and Sarah Palin‘s PAC, SarahPAC.

Note: In addition to Bashaw, fellow Republicans Albert Harshaw and Justin Murphy are also running against Serrano Glassner in the GOP senatorial primary which will take place on Tuesday, June 4.