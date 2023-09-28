RFK Jr. Jumps Off Cliff To Raise $5 Million

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is tapping famous friends and producing creative video content to drum up more donations for his 2024 Democratic presidential campaign.

Last week, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Eric Clapton performed at a Kennedy fundraiser in Los Angeles where former James Bond movie star Pierce Brosnan and former U.S. Representative-turned-Fox News commentator Tulsi Gabbard also showed their support.

This week, Kennedy was filmed standing barefoot on the precipice of a cliff, where he complains about the mainstream media (for not covering his speeches), the DNC (for “not counting millions of primary voters”) and the White House (for not providing him secret service protection) — all entities who according to Kennedy have been telling him to “go jump in a lake.”

Kennedy says, “I’ve heard it so many times I’m gonna try it. If we make our fundraising goal of $5 million by midnight on Saturday (September 30), I’m going to jump in this lake.” The final still of the video is of Kennedy in mid-air, doing a backflip, before hitting the water.

[Note: September 30 is the end-of-quarter deadline for presidential candidates to file reports to the Federal Election Committee (FEC), the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law.]

Based on the comments on YouTube, the video has proven effective. Supporters approve of Kennedy’s creative message. As one replied: “These are the kind of ads that politicians should be running. A nice playful, self-supportive instead of attacking opponents. Happy to be a supporter.” Others are chiming in with admiration of his “energy” and are reporting their online donations (“Donated….again!!”).