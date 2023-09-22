‘Anti-Elite’ Tulsi Gabbard Is All Smiles with Hollywood Stars in Malibu

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Hollywood movie star Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), had friends to their home for dinner in the tony beach town of Malibu, California.

The guest list included Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Eric Clapton, and former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

Two Irishmen at the Kennedy for President fundraiser on Point Dume last night. #PierceBrosnan



Image credit: Sammy Sarzoza pic.twitter.com/to1sA0aWIq — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 21, 2023

Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (a former Democrat from Hawaii), who often complains about Democratic “elites” on Fox News, was also a guest.

Below is a clip of Gabbard recently talking about the musician John Mellencamp, who spoke with Bill Moher about African-Americans still being mistreated in the U.S. Gabbard wrote: “Today’s Democrat Party has become of, by, and for the rich & powerful, wildly out of touch with the Americans (sic) people.”

Once the voice of everyday folks, today's Democrat Party has become of, by, and for the rich & powerful, wildly out of touch with the Americans people. Even worse, the warmongers of both parties, along with Security State, MSM and Big Tech, have joined forces to undermine our… pic.twitter.com/spyXy5XqJx — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 4, 2023

Gabbard said of the conversation: “When you look at these elites whether they’re politicians or from Hollywood or they’re singers or whatever they are, the more they think of themselves because of their position or power or fame or whoever they think they are, the more they really seem to believe that they are somehow an authority on these subjects.”

Gabbard’s fans are going wild over the photos (above) and continue to speculate that Gabbard will run as Kennedy’s VP candidate. As one follower replied: “A Kennedy-Gabbard ticket will be DYNAMITE!!”

We used to be able to trust the AP to just report the facts. No more. AP now stands for Associated Propaganda, politically biased, publishing articles that read more like opinion pieces than news reporting. They and the Democrat elite treat the American people like we are fools,… pic.twitter.com/QrYakGPAiR — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 5, 2023

If Gabbard does run with Kennedy, she may be forced to curb her enthusiasm for bashing “the elite” — you can’t get more elite than a Kennedy who went to Harvard and lives in Malibu.