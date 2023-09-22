Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

‘Anti-Elite’ Tulsi Gabbard Is All Smiles with Hollywood Stars in Malibu

by in Daily Edition | September 22, 2023

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Hollywood movie star Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), had friends to their home for dinner in the tony beach town of Malibu, California.

The guest list included Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Eric Clapton, and former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (a former Democrat from Hawaii), who often complains about Democratic “elites” on Fox News, was also a guest.

Below is a clip of Gabbard recently talking about the musician John Mellencamp, who spoke with Bill Moher about African-Americans still being mistreated in the U.S. Gabbard wrote: “Today’s Democrat Party has become of, by, and for the rich & powerful, wildly out of touch with the Americans (sic) people.”

Gabbard said of the conversation: “When you look at these elites whether they’re politicians or from Hollywood or they’re singers or whatever they are, the more they think of themselves because of their position or power or fame or whoever they think they are, the more they really seem to believe that they are somehow an authority on these subjects.”

Gabbard’s fans are going wild over the photos (above) and continue to speculate that Gabbard will run as Kennedy’s VP candidate. As one follower replied: “A Kennedy-Gabbard ticket will be DYNAMITE!!”

If Gabbard does run with Kennedy, she may be forced to curb her enthusiasm for bashing “the elite” — you can’t get more elite than a Kennedy who went to Harvard and lives in Malibu.