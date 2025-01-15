Trump Honored by Coca-Cola CEO, Caitlyn Jenner Reacts

Margo Martin, former White House Press Assistant during the first Trump administration, shared the photo below of President-elect Donald Trump smiling with Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey, who presented the future POTUS with “the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle.”

Making history all over the place https://t.co/y8GDRyrGN6 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 15, 2025

Trump followers are fawning over the photos. Vocal fans of the move included Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner, who replied: “What could be more American than that??? Love it.”

That’s high praise from Jenner, who has been featured on Wheaties cereal boxes, another iconic American product that links itself to high-profile accomplishments.

Note: When Jenner came out as transgender in 2015, some Coke consumers showed their support for Jenner’s transition by striking or peeling off “Bruce” name tags on bottles of Coke and replacing them with “Caitlyn” name tags. (The “Bruce” tags didn’t reference Jenner, but were part of a Coke promotion that placed popular names on Coke containers.)

Below: Jenner celebrating Trump’s election win at Mar-a-Lago with the President-elect and Elon Musk.

Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/MVbvUn9jzi — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 6, 2024

Fox News star Monica Crowley, who served as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Treasury Department during the first Trump administration, has been nominated to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol of the USA for the second Trump administration, also replied to the Coca-Cola honor, writing: “Making history all over the place.”

Trump critics including Mike Bates, who proudly describes himself as a “RINO,” are taking shots at Trump with comments including: “Bet the Coke goes great with a Trump Bible. Or Trump sneakers. Or a Trump guitar. Or Trump digital trading cards.”

Note: Another observer noted that it’s the “diet” aspect that makes it a “first” for a POTUS, writing: “I don’t think it’s the first, unless they meant the first diet version? Or first presented by the CEO? the note says it’s a decades long tradition. Here’s Obama’s coke bottle.”