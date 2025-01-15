Republican Who Voted Against Mike Johnson Says He “Volunteered” To Step Down

One week after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) stood as the only House Republican not to vote for Trump-endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana for re-election, news outlets reported that the conservative libertarian was “removed” from the House Rules Committee.

Massie, who was replaced on the Committee by Freedom Caucus member Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), clarified on X this week: “I volunteered to step aside if the Speaker wanted to place someone else on the Rules Committee and he chose that option. This was not retribution for my vote again him.”

Note: Massie has in the past sided with Democrats to block legislation from coming to the House floor in protest against Speaker Johnson’s moves on government spending and foreign aid. Massie did so when California Republican Kevin McCarthy was Speaker, too.

Massie added: “I look forward to continuing my work on the Judiciary and Transportation Committees.”

Massie hasn’t responded to questions including “Why did you volunteer to step down?” — so rumors including “AIPAC forced him out as they own Johnson,” are spreading on social media. During an interview with Tucker Carlson in June, Massie revealed that he is the only member of Congress without an “AIPAC babysitter.”