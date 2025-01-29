Steve Bannon’s New White House Correspondent Reports “Getting Nasty Stares” from “America Hating” Journalists

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest in history at 27, announced at her first press conference Tuesday that her office will offer podcasters, bloggers, social media influencers and TikTok content creators the chance to apply for White House press credentials.

Traditionally, the audience at White House press conferences is made up of professional journalists reporting for “legacy” or “mainstream” media of the type embodied by the New York Times, Associated Press, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

[NOTE: Beyond inviting podcasters and influencers, Leavitt also made a point to elevate what she called “new media” outlets, including popular digital news organizations including Axios and Breitbart.]

One of the first podcasters to gain access to Leavitt’s White House briefing room is Natalie Winters, 23, executive editor and co-host of Steve Bannon‘s podcast War Room. (Bannon, of course, is one of the biggest stars of the populist wing of the MAGA movement and served in Trump’s first term as White House chief strategist.)

When the young blonde LA native shared the photo below, of her standing outside of the White House with a lanyard holding her pass, she wrote: “War Room White House correspondent.”

War Room White House Corespondent 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CQ5lKHyjwe — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 28, 2025

In the video below, Winter said she was “getting nasty stares as I’m calling out my new evil ‘America Last, America hating’ colleagues.”

Calling out your “America Last, America hating, lying colleagues” on day one ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZHd86q1DrF — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 28, 2025

In another video below, Bannon prompted Winters to talk about members of the press corps at the White House and to develop the narrative that traditional media journalists are concerned about losing their access to the President and “having to deal with people like you.”

Winters replied, “Totally,” and claimed legacy media types are “angry and envious” of independent media outlets like War Room.

In the 8-minute rant (her word) below, Winters said legacy journalists: “sit there and think that they’re superior because they have their reserved seats in the briefing room, you know, okay, you get your pat on the back for having that, you know where do you derive that kind of superiority from? It’s certainly not from audience size or impact because you failed in both 2016 and 2020 and 2024 in swaying and duping the American people continually.”