Trump To Freeze Veterans Loans, WH Spokesperson Blames Biden, “Spent Money Like Drunken Sailors”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to freeze federal funding on all public loans, grants, and aid including Medicaid.

GOP Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) responded on CNN by saying many kids who participate in school breakfast and lunch programs are “sponging off the government when they don’t need to,” and could instead work at fast food restaurants “and make their own income.”

McCormick — who represents Georgia’s 7th district, its wealthiest — added that it’s been a problem for a long time in “the inner city.”

Note: School breakfast and lunch programs operate in public and nonprofit private schools and child care facilities in rural areas, too, and many beneficiaries are under the legal age to work (the federal minimum is 14).

Here's @RepMcCormick's reaction to the freezing of free and reduced school lunches for poor and homeless children across the nation.





Several other populations of Americans — beyond school children — will be affected by the freeze of federal funding, including seniors who receive Meals on Wheels and women staying in domestic violence shelters, among others.

On X, DNC delegate Christopher Hale of Tennessee pointed out another group set to feel the impact of the executive branch action: “Every veteran who is applying for a VA housing loan will have their application canceled and denied today at 5:00 EST by President Donald Trump.”

At a White House press conference, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked if the administration was making recommendations to nonprofit organizations that depend on federal funding on how to make payroll and pay the rent in the meantime.

Don't worry! You can call @RussVought and ask him to change his mind about keeping funding for Meals on Wheels, VA education benefits, research for childhood cancer, and domestic violence shelters.

Leavitt replied that “it is a temporary pause” and that the Office of Management and Budget was “reviewing the funding that has been going out the door.” Leavitt added her personal opinion — “I think this is a very responsible measure” — and blamed the Biden administration, which Leavitt said “spent money like drunken sailors.”