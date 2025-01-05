NY Congressman Says CEO “Needs An Enema”

Congestion pricing went into effect on January 5 in Midtown Manhattan in an effort to encourage commuters to use public transportation, to curb pollution, and to generate revenue — a potential $15 billion, advocates claim. During peak hours on weekdays (5am-9pm) and weekends (9am-9pm), the MTA is charging vehicles $9 on their EZ Passes if they drive below 60th Street, which has been named by the agency, the “Congestion Relief Zone.”

[Note: Motorists entering the Congestion Relief Zone during off-peak hours will be charged $2.25.]

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) who represents commuters in Rockland County, the southernmost New York county west of the Hudson River, is raging against the “disincentive fee.” He shared the video (below) of MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber standing on a cherry picker and revealing the city’s first “Congestion Relief Zone” sign on a lamppost on 60th Street.

Imagine being such an asshole as to celebrate screwing New Yorkers out of their hard earned money just for the privilege to drive to work. We will end this scam!



Simply put, the @MTA needs an enema starting with John Lieber.



And @GovKathyHochul needs to be defeated in 2026! pic.twitter.com/DUHwvdlcdr — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) January 5, 2025

