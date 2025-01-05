JD Vance Has “Hot Take” on Michael Keaton

Vice President-elect JD Vance has had his finger on the pulse of a certain MAGA-ready demographic since writing his smash hit memoir Hillbilly Elegy, long before he grew his beard and started campaigning with the billionaire populist Donald Trump.

Like many VP picks historically, Vance plays the role of regular middle class American everyday people can relate to, albeit one with a Yale law degree and a plum job in venture capital.

The beard, a liking for beer and diet Mountain Dew, and being loose with pop culture opinions are part of the Vance public persona. The Vance package is on display below, two days before Election Day campaigning in the swing state of Wisconsin, as Vance stood in front of the Old Style brewery holding a six-pack of beer. (And it sure wasn’t Bud Light.)

As seen in the video below, Vance said: “This is a six pack under the leadership of Kamala Harris.” When the camera panned to the giant brewery behind him, Vance added: “This is a six pack under the leadership of Donald J. Trump. Let’s make America great again.”

Make Six Packs Great Again.



Vote for Donald J. Trump🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXGP7T5H6y — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2024

Today, Vance offered his opinion on Hollywood movie star Michael Keaton by writing: “Michael Keaton should have won an Oscar for ‘Multiplicity.'”

— JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2025

In the 1996 sci-fi comedy, Keaton plays the protagonist, Doug Kinney, a construction worker who struggles to balance work and family. When he accepts an offer from a scientist (Harris Yulin) to be cloned, Doug accepts and spawns a more macho version of himself.

When he decides to create more clones of himself — a total of four — so he can have more time to himself, he continues to keep it a secret from his wife (Andie MacDowell) who has sex with the clones, thinking each one is her husband.

Vance’s opinion of Keaton as Oscar-worthy engaged his audience, who have chimed in with more than a thousand comments. As one who prefers a seemingly approachable VP replied: “Dick Cheney would have never had hot takes on Michael Keaton. The future looks bright.”

Note: The critical consensus review of Multiplicity on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “This high-concept experiment only proves that a comedy actually can have too much Michael Keaton.” The $45 million budgeted film took in $37 million at the box office.

Keaton is less likely, based on the video below, to offer Vance similar praise in return.