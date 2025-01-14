Alina Habba Reacts to ‘MAGA Vice’ Video of Her in Bikini, Roller Skating

Attorney Alina Habba — who represented Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump defamation trial in Manhattan (where a jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages) and in the civil fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James (where Trump and his businesses were assessed $364 million in penalties) — has been appointed Counselor to the President for Trump’s second administration.

One week before Trump’s inauguration, the 40-year-old New Jersey native shared a photo of her linking arms with Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President during Trump’s first administration.

She captioned the photo below: “Just one week until I step into her shoes. Big heels to fill, but I’m ready!”

Just one week until I step into her shoes. Big heels to fill, but I’m ready! pic.twitter.com/VGTVTyhnaH — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) January 13, 2025

One Habba admirer on X, meme maker Ramble Rants, replied with a video titled MAGA Vice, which mimics the opening of the 1980s TV show Miami Vice but with the faces of Trump and Vance as the crime fighting detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, and former Presidents Biden and Obama as criminals. Habba appears in a bikini on roller skates.

Habba replied: “OMG” with a laughing crying emoji.

Note: Many of the comments responding to Habba’s photo with Conway are slamming her for going on Benny Johnson’s podcast and telling alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate that she’s a “big fan.” She also told Tate: “I think that your anger is the same that President Trump has for our country”. Note: Tate (and his brother Tristan) has denied the allegations.

As one angered MAGA follower replied: “We won’t forget this. Please apologize for your fawning and loathsome behavior or step away from consulting and representing our President.”